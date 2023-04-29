Mass Road Accident in Moscow Region Results in Four Dead - Emergency Services

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) A major road accident has occurred on the Kievskoe Highway (route M3) in the Moscow region, resulting in the death of four people, including two children, a local emergency services representative told Sputnik.

The accident occurred overnight, from Friday to Saturday, in the Naro-Fominsky district.

"A truck crashed into six cars that stopped at a traffic light. Four people died, two of them were children," the representative said.

The spokesperson added that two other people were injured in the accident.