Mass Road Accident In Moscow Region Results In Four Dead - Emergency Services
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2023 | 05:20 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) A major road accident has occurred on the Kievskoe Highway (route M3) in the Moscow region, resulting in the death of four people, including two children, a local emergency services representative told Sputnik.
The accident occurred overnight, from Friday to Saturday, in the Naro-Fominsky district.
"A truck crashed into six cars that stopped at a traffic light. Four people died, two of them were children," the representative said.
The spokesperson added that two other people were injured in the accident.