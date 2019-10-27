UrduPoint.com
Mass Shooting In Texas Leaves At Least 2 Killed, Over Dozen Injured - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) A mass shooting at a college party in Greenville, Texas left at least two people dead and over a dozen injured, local media reported on Sunday.

The shooting occurred at about midnight during a massive homecoming party of the Texas A&M Commerce University students at a private venue, called The Party Place, some 18 miles from the campus, the NBC DFW reported.

According to Chief Deputy of the Hunt County Sheriff's Office, Buddy Oxford, the shooter has yet not been identified, his motives remain unknown and he might have had used a semi-automatic rifle of unknown caliber.

Video footage from the scene shows several people on the ground bleeding and not responding to the medical assistance, others can be heard screaming in the background.

Police have not yet confirmed the number of casualties, but according to varying reports, between 10-20 people sustained injuries and were hospitalized.

