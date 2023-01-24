UrduPoint.com

Mass Shooting In US State Of Washington Leaves 3 Dead, Suspect At Large - Police

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2023 | 10:33 PM

Mass Shooting in US State of Washington Leaves 3 Dead, Suspect at Large - Police

A mass shooting in Yakima, Washington has left three persons dead, while the suspect remains at large, Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) A mass shooting in Yakima, Washington has left three persons dead, while the suspect remains at large, Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said on Tuesday.

Murray noted that the police department received a call about a male shooter at around 3:30 a.m local time.

"When the officers arrived, they located three deceased parties at the Circle K store and quickly realized that there was a second shooting scene across the street," Murray said.

Murray pointed out it appears there was no apparent conflict between the parties and "the male just walked in and started shooting."

The police now have a video from the store as well as eyewitness accounts of the events that transpired, he said.

Murray noted that the suspect carjacked a vehicle, fled the scene and his whereabouts are unknown at present.

"This is a dangerous person and it's random, so there is a danger to the community," Murray said.

Related Topics

Dead Police Washington Vehicle Male Circle Yakima From

Recent Stories

Protecting Amazon a tough task, says Brazil's envi ..

Protecting Amazon a tough task, says Brazil's environment minister

2 minutes ago
 Some 60,000 US National Guard Members Do Not Have ..

Some 60,000 US National Guard Members Do Not Have Medical Coverage - Chief

3 minutes ago
 Former Portugal boss Santos named as Poland coach

Former Portugal boss Santos named as Poland coach

3 minutes ago
 Customs organize motorcycle rally

Customs organize motorcycle rally

3 minutes ago
 Balochistan achieves 100 percent polio vaccination ..

Balochistan achieves 100 percent polio vaccination target in harsh weather

3 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Algerian President&#039;s n ..

UAE President receives Algerian President&#039;s note

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.