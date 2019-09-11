(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) Multiple victims were stabbed in an early morning rampage in Florida 's capital of Tallahassee police said on Wednesday.

"At approximately 8:37 a.m. on September 11, 2019, TPD [Tallahassee Police Department] responded to a stabbing near the 2000 block of Maryland Circle," the police said in a press release.

When officers arrived, "they discovered multiple stabbing victims and provided immediate medical attention," the release added.

Local media reported the stabbings took place at a single company, Dyke Industries, and six people were taken to the hospital.

Police told a local tv station that a suspect is in custody.