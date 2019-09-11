Mass Stabbing Strikes In Florida's Capital Of Tallahassee - Police
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 09:02 PM
Multiple victims were stabbed in an early morning rampage in Florida's capital of Tallahassee, police said on Wednesday
"At approximately 8:37 a.m. on September 11, 2019, TPD [Tallahassee Police Department] responded to a stabbing near the 2000 block of Maryland Circle," the police said in a press release.
When officers arrived, "they discovered multiple stabbing victims and provided immediate medical attention," the release added.
Local media reported the stabbings took place at a single company, Dyke Industries, and six people were taken to the hospital.
Police told a local tv station that a suspect is in custody.