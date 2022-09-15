UrduPoint.com

Mass Truck Accident In Western Mexico Leaves At Least 7 Dead, 10 Injured - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Mass Truck Accident in Western Mexico Leaves at Least 7 Dead, 10 Injured - Police

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) At least seven people died and ten others sustained injuries in a car accident on a highway in the Mexican state of Michoacan, the state police said on Wednesday.

"A coordinated operation is underway after several private vehicles and trucks collided on the Siglo XXI highway on the 108th kilometer of the Taretan-Santa Casilda highway section.

According to preliminary information, 7 people were killed and 10 injured," the police tweeted.

According to local media, one of the truckers drove into the oncoming lane at excessive speed and collided with other motor vehicles.

The traffic on the highway was suspended. Rescuers and volunteers are working at the scene.

