Mass US Immigration Raids Set to Begin on Sunday - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) The Trump administration's planned immigration raids throughout the United States will start on Sunday media reported on Thursday.

The nationwide raids to arrest thousands of members of undocumented families have been scheduled to begin on Sunday, the New York Times reported, citing current and former Department of Homeland Security officials.

The final details of the operation remain in flux, according to the report.

The raids will be conducted by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) over multiple days and include "collateral" deportation, the report said. The raids will target at least 2,000 immigrants who have received deportation orders but remain in the country illegally, the officials said.

On Wednesday, Acting US Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Ken Cucinnelli confirmed the administration's intention to carry out the planned raids, but refused to provide any further information.

President Donald Trump on Friday said mass raids and deportations would begin "fairly soon."

ICE agents were expected to begin carrying out deportation roundups in 10 US cities in late June. But Trump said he would delay the raids by two weeks to allow time for reaching a solution with Democratic members of Congress.

ICE has previously said it will not comment on any planned operations due to the sensitivity of the matter.