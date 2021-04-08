UrduPoint.com
Mass Vaccination Against COVID-19 To Begin In Minsk On April 8 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 03:00 AM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Mass vaccination against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) will begin in the Belarusian capital Minsk on April 8, the Minsk-Novosti news agency reported.

According to the chief physician of a city clinic, Natalya Dergach, the medical institution received on Wednesday Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and China's Vero cell.

"We will be able to vaccinate 1,400 people once. The second shot will be given in three weeks. And this is only the first batch, the second one will be received very soon, and so on," Dergach said.

She said that on Thursday citizens who pre-signed up for vaccination will be able to get vaccinated.

