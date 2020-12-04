UrduPoint.com
Mass Vaccination Can Start Soon As Sputnik V Production Is Growing To 2Mln Doses- Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 10:10 AM

Mass Vaccination Can Start Soon as Sputnik V Production Is Growing to 2Mln Doses- Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The total number of produced doses of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V will reach 2 million soon, which will make mass immunization of the Russian citizens possible, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said on Friday.

"In the nearest future, the total volume of produced doses of the Sputnik V vaccine will reach 2 million, which will allow us to start vaccination of our country's population.

The production volume and the number of doses introduced into civil circulation are constantly growing," the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade said in a press release.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has asked the government to launch mass vaccination against the coronavirus next week. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin has announced that vaccination stations will open in Moscow already on Saturday. Medical personnel, social service workers and teachers will be the first to have access to the vaccine.

