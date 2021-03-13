Mass Vaccination of Border Patrol Agents Will Take Place in Texas - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2021) A mass vaccination of border patrol agents will start next week in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott and National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) President Brandon Judd said in a joint statement.

We are glad to hear that the Biden Administration is finally stepping up and holding a mass vaccination clinic next week for Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley who had been left vulnerable and exposed to COVID," the statement said on Friday.

According to both officials, it took several months of unfortunate inaction before their calls were heard by the Federal government and the border patrol agents were provided with necessary vaccine allocations.

Earlier this week, governor Abbott accused Biden's administration for failing to provide vaccines to members of the US Border Patrol.