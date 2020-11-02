UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mass Vaccination With Russia's EpiVacCorona Planned To Begin In 2021 - Developer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 07:50 PM

Mass Vaccination With Russia's EpiVacCorona Planned to Begin in 2021 - Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Mass vaccination against coronavirus infection with Russian vaccine EpiVacCorona will begin in 2021, Rinat Maksyutov, the head of the Russian State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector, which developed the vaccine, said on Monday.

"The mass vaccination campaign is planned to begin in 2021," Maksyutov said.

He noted that the vaccine would be free for Russians, and vaccinations would be conducted on a voluntary basis.

