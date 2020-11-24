- Home
- Mass Voluntary COVID-19 Vaccination Will Start in Russia in 2021 - Deputy Prime Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 01:16 PM
Russia plans to start mass vaccination against COVID-19 in 2021, it will be voluntary, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Tuesday
"Mass immunization is planned for 2021. I would like to stress once again that vaccination is voluntary under the legislation of the Russian Federation," Golikova told the coordination council of human rights commissioners.