UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mass Voluntary COVID-19 Vaccination Will Start In Russia In 2021 - Deputy Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 01:16 PM

Mass Voluntary COVID-19 Vaccination Will Start in Russia in 2021 - Deputy Prime Minister

Russia plans to start mass vaccination against COVID-19 in 2021, it will be voluntary, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Russia plans to start mass vaccination against COVID-19 in 2021, it will be voluntary, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Tuesday.

"Mass immunization is planned for 2021. I would like to stress once again that vaccination is voluntary under the legislation of the Russian Federation," Golikova told the coordination council of human rights commissioners.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia

Recent Stories

UAE, UK join hands to boost trade ties, export cre ..

33 minutes ago

KCR to run on Orangi route after December 15; Comm ..

26 minutes ago

Afghan Government Remains Committed to Peace Talks ..

26 minutes ago

French Interior Minister Expects Report on Migrant ..

27 minutes ago

India Successfully Test-Launches Enhanced BrahMos ..

27 minutes ago

New York City's first Black mayor dies aged 93: US ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.