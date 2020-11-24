Mass Voluntary COVID-19 Vaccination Will Start in Russia in 2021 - Deputy Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Russia plans to start mass vaccination against COVID-19 in 2021, it will be voluntary, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Tuesday.

"Mass immunization is planned for 2021. I would like to stress once again that vaccination is voluntary under the legislation of the Russian Federation," Golikova told the coordination council of human rights commissioners.