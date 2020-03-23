Massachusetts Governor Orders Closure of Non-Essential Businesses Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

All non-essential businesses in the US state of Massachusetts will have to close tomorrow and the public is advised to stay at home amid the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) All non-essential businesses in the US state of Massachusetts will have to close tomorrow and the public is advised to stay at home amid the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced on Monday.

"I am issuing the following emergency order: effective Tuesday March 24th at noon all non-essential businesses shall close their physical workplaces and facilities to all workers, customers and the public," the governor said in a statement. "This order will remain in effect until Tuesday April 7 at noon. I am also directing the Department of Public Health to issue a Stay at Home advisory outlining self-isolation and social distancing protocols. This advisory will also be in effect until Tuesday April 7."

The governor said they strongly advise the people of over 79 years old to stay home and limit their interactions with others as much as possible.

"I want to take a moment and explain how this affects everyone at home.

There's been a lot of talk about the government mandating people shelter in their homes," he added. "I do not believe I can or should order US citizens to be confined to their homes for days in end. It doesn't make sense from public health point of view, and it's not realistic, especially if people need to get to work and essential businesses, or go to places like grocery stores, pharmacies, or hospitals or healthcare providers."

Baker said all grocery stores and businesses that support them, gas stations, pharmacies, and medical facilities will remain open as well as manufacturers of medical products.

Moreover, he stressed draft travel is not prohibited and roads, bridges, tunnels will continue to be open while buses, trains and subways will continue to run.

According to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, there are more than 35,000 confirmed disease cases in the United States and 473 deaths from COVID-19.