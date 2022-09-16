UrduPoint.com

Massachusetts Offers To Relocate Migrants On Martha's Vineyard To Military Base - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2022 | 09:33 PM

Massachusetts Offers to Relocate Migrants on Martha's Vineyard to Military Base - Reports

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has announced that some 50 migrants who recently arrived on Martha's Vineyard will be offered shelter and other services on a military base in Cape Cod, the Washington Post reported on Friday

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022)

The migrants would have dormitory-style rooms at the Joint Base Cape Cod in Bourne and access to food, clothing, health care and other services.

Baker said he plans to call up to 125 Massachusetts National Guard members to assist in the effort.

On Wednesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sent two planes of migrants, who recently crossed illegally into the United States from Mexico, to Martha's Vineyard.

The southern US states, including Florida, Texas, and Arizona, have been protesting what they call is the Biden administration's lax border protection and immigration policy by relocating migrants to so-called "sanctuary jurisdictions."

