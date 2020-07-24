Massachusetts Orders 14-Day Quarantine Upon Arrival to Slow COVID-19 Spread - Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The US state of Massachusetts will require anyone who arrives there to either undergo 14 days of quarantine or pay $500 daily fines as part of its effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, Governor Charlie Baker's office announced on Friday in an order.

"All visitors entering Massachusetts, including returning residents, who do not meet an exemption, are required to ...

Quarantine for 14 days or produce a negative COVID-19 test result that has been administered up to 72-hours prior to your arrival in Massachusetts," the order said.

Failure to comply with the quarantine could result in penalties of $500 per day, according to the order.

The new rules will go into effect on August 1,202, and exemptions will be allowed for people traveling from lower-risk states, commuting to work or school or transiting through the state en route to another destination, among other circumstances.