UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Massachusetts Orders 14-Day Quarantine Upon Arrival To Slow COVID-19 Spread - Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 10:30 PM

Massachusetts Orders 14-Day Quarantine Upon Arrival to Slow COVID-19 Spread - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The US state of Massachusetts will require anyone who arrives there to either undergo 14 days of quarantine or pay $500 daily fines as part of its effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, Governor Charlie Baker's office announced on Friday in an order.

"All visitors entering Massachusetts, including returning residents, who do not meet an exemption, are required to ...

Quarantine for 14 days or produce a negative COVID-19 test result that has been administered up to 72-hours prior to your arrival in Massachusetts," the order said.

Failure to comply with the quarantine could result in penalties of $500 per day, according to the order.

The new rules will go into effect on August 1,202, and exemptions will be allowed for people traveling from lower-risk states, commuting to work or school or transiting through the state en route to another destination, among other circumstances.

Related Topics

Governor August All From

Recent Stories

UAE underlines need to balance health and economic ..

1 hour ago

Aldar opens Soul Beach at Mamsha Al Saadiyat

2 hours ago

Iranian-Afghan Joint Committee Convenes to Discuss ..

2 minutes ago

Moldovan President to Meet With Breakaway Transnis ..

2 minutes ago

FIA submits report in Supreme Court regarding fore ..

2 minutes ago

UN Refugee Agency Urges Poland to Provide Access f ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.