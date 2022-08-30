UrduPoint.com

Massachusetts Town Of Danvers Bans Outdoor Water Use Amid Extreme Drought

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2022 | 09:42 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) The Massachusetts town of Danvers banned all use of outdoor water at any time starting Monday due to a severe drought, according to a release.

"The Town of Danvers announces a change in the outdoor water restrictions to Level 6 effective August 29, due to low flow in the Ipswich River, coupled with insufficient seasonal rainfall," the release stated.

The Level 6 mode restricts residents from filling swimming pools, washing cars, running sprinklers and irrigation systems, or handwatering with hoses and cans. Violations can result in a warning letter for the first instance, and a $300 fine for subsequent ones.

Danvers is located in the Ipswich River basin on the North Shore, one of the highly stressed river basins subject to outdoor water restrictions under the Water Management Act.

