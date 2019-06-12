UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Massacre Toll In Mali Revised Down To 35

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 08:57 PM

Massacre toll in Mali revised down to 35

A massacre at a village in central Mali that according to early estimates killed 95 people left 35 dead, the authorities said Wednesday, giving a final toll

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :A massacre at a village in central Mali that according to early estimates killed 95 people left 35 dead, the authorities said Wednesday, giving a final toll.

Twenty-four of the dead were children, the government said in a statement which added that six people had been detained "following routine checks".

Gunmen late Sunday surrounded the village of Sobane Da, in an ethnic Dogon enclave, killing inhabitants and torching homes in a seven-hour assault, survivors said.

The killings stirred fears of tit-for-tat violence in the region, an ethnic patchwork where tensions have soared since the emergence of a violent jihadist-led movement in 2015.

The government had given a provisional figure of 95 dead and 19 missing.

That toll was based on early information from soldiers and the district mayor who visited the village, which is also known as Sobane-Kou.

But by Monday night there was some doubt and the revised figure was confirmed the following day, officials said.

"This number is based on a painstaking count carried out by a team comprising officials from the (Malian) civil protection force, forensic doctors (and) the public prosecutor of Mopti" region, Wednesday's statement said.

About a hundred women had succeeded in fleeing to the village of Koundo, and this was one of the causes of the confusion, it said.

The government, referring to the risk of another turn in the cycle of violence, also urged local people "not to fall into the trap of guilt by association and revenge".

Related Topics

Dead Mali Mopti Women Sunday 2015 From Government

Recent Stories

Johnson plays down no-deal Brexit as bids for UK l ..

3 minutes ago

WHO convenes emergency meeting after Ebola spreads ..

3 minutes ago

US Lawmakers Urge 2020 NDAA to Prohibit War With I ..

3 minutes ago

11 outlaws held; bike and weapons recovered in Isl ..

4 minutes ago

France to Ban All Single-Use Plastics by 2020 - Pr ..

10 minutes ago

Moscow Emergency Services Probing Reports of Bomb ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.