Massive blackout hits Spain and Portugal

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Power went out across all of Spain and Portugal on Monday, cutting cellphone and internet networks, halting trains and trapping people in elevators, officials said.

Spain's government was scrambling to identify the origin of the huge outage, with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez going to the headquarters of the state electricity network operator to be briefed.

The operator, Red Electrica, said it would likely take six to 10 hours to restore power in the country and urged people not to speculate as to the cause of the outage.

Images posted on social media showed metro stations plunged into darkness, with trains halted, and people in offices and hallways using the light on their phones to see.