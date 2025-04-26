'Massive' Blast In South Iran Port: State TV
Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2025 | 03:30 PM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Several containers exploded Saturday at a key Iranian port, authorities said, causing a major blast and fire, and leaving several people injured.
State media reported a "massive explosion" at Shahid Rajaee, the country's largest commercial port, located in Hormozgan province on Iran's southern coast.
"The explosion occurred in a part of the Shahid Rajaee port dock, and we are extinguishing the fire," state tv quoted Esmaeil Malekizadeh, a regional port official, as saying.
Shahid Rajaee, more than 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) south of the capital Tehran, is the most advanced container port in Iran, according to the official IRNA news agency.
It is located 23 kilometres west of Bandar Abbas, the Hormozgan provincial capital, and north of the Strait of Hormuz through which a fifth of world's oil output passes.
Footage on state TV showed thick columns of black smoke billowing from the port area where many containers are located.
"Four rapid response teams were dispatched to the scene after the explosion," Head of the Hormozgan Red Crescent Society, Mokhtar Salahshour, told state TV.
Mehrdad Hassanzadeh, head of the province's crisis management authority, told state TV that "the cause of this incident was the explosion of several containers stored in the Shahid Rajaee Port wharf area."
Recent Stories
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025
Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints
Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by In ..
DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments
DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakistan-India relations
Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with opposition in lead
KP's First Drug Rehabilitation Center inaugurated in District Jail Kohat
CM Sindh asks protesters to stop agitation, unblock roads due to canals project
Rushed FIR over Pahalgam incident exposes India’s false flag operation: Tarar
More Stories From World
-
Up at dawn for front-row seat to history at Francis's funeral57 seconds ago
-
'Massive' blast in south Iran port: state TV1 minute ago
-
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill 1731 minutes ago
-
Hamas official says group open to freeing hostages, five-year truce in Gaza31 minutes ago
-
Zelensky meets with Trump in Rome: Ukrainian spokesperson31 minutes ago
-
Hundreds of thousands at funeral for pope 'with an open heart'31 minutes ago
-
Trump, Zelensky meet on sidelines of pope's funeral41 minutes ago
-
Pakistan pushes for lifting sanctions on conflict-hit Syria to facilitate humanitarian relief, reco ..1 hour ago
-
Crowds applaud pope's coffin as Vatican funeral begins1 hour ago
-
Runaway sausage dog snagged after 529 days on Australian island1 hour ago
-
Huge crowds flock to Vatican for Pope Francis's funeral3 hours ago
-
Iran, US to hold new round of high-level nuclear talks3 hours ago