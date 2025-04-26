Open Menu

'Massive' Blast In South Iran Port: State TV

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2025 | 03:30 PM

'Massive' blast in south Iran port: state TV

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Several containers exploded Saturday at a key Iranian port, authorities said, causing a major blast and fire, and leaving several people injured.

State media reported a "massive explosion" at Shahid Rajaee, the country's largest commercial port, located in Hormozgan province on Iran's southern coast.

"The explosion occurred in a part of the Shahid Rajaee port dock, and we are extinguishing the fire," state tv quoted Esmaeil Malekizadeh, a regional port official, as saying.

Shahid Rajaee, more than 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) south of the capital Tehran, is the most advanced container port in Iran, according to the official IRNA news agency.

It is located 23 kilometres west of Bandar Abbas, the Hormozgan provincial capital, and north of the Strait of Hormuz through which a fifth of world's oil output passes.

Footage on state TV showed thick columns of black smoke billowing from the port area where many containers are located.

"Four rapid response teams were dispatched to the scene after the explosion," Head of the Hormozgan Red Crescent Society, Mokhtar Salahshour, told state TV.

Mehrdad Hassanzadeh, head of the province's crisis management authority, told state TV that "the cause of this incident was the explosion of several containers stored in the Shahid Rajaee Port wharf area."

Recent Stories

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

3 hours ago
 BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over ref ..

Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints

16 hours ago
 Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Wate ..

Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by In ..

16 hours ago
DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments

DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments

16 hours ago
 DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakist ..

DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakistan-India relations

16 hours ago
 Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with ..

Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with opposition in lead

16 hours ago
 KP's First Drug Rehabilitation Center inaugurated ..

KP's First Drug Rehabilitation Center inaugurated in District Jail Kohat

16 hours ago
 CM Sindh asks protesters to stop agitation, unbloc ..

CM Sindh asks protesters to stop agitation, unblock roads due to canals project

16 hours ago
 Rushed FIR over Pahalgam incident exposes India’ ..

Rushed FIR over Pahalgam incident exposes India’s false flag operation: Tarar

16 hours ago

More Stories From World