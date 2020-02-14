UrduPoint.com
Massive Blaze In Haiti Orphanage Kills 14 Children - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 11:34 PM

Fourteen children have died in a massive fire that broke out at the Orphanage of the Church of Bible Understanding in the town of Fermate near Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince, media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Fourteen children have died in a massive fire that broke out at the Orphanage of the Church of Bible Understanding in the town of Fermate near Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince, media reported on Friday.

According to the Haiti Libre news portal, citing Director General of the country's Institute of Social Welfare and Research Arielle Villedroin, the blaze broke out on Thursday evening and could have been an accident.

The orphanage was banned from operating back in 2012 as inspectors established that children were living in filthy and overcrowded conditions and the institute had lack of trained staff.

