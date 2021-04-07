UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Massive Blaze In Southern France Under Control - Rescue Service

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 03:23 PM

Massive Blaze in Southern France Under Control - Rescue Service

Rescue workers have managed to contain a major fire in the southern French department of Bouches-du-Rhone near Marseille, which covered 90 hectares of the area, the local firefighters' service reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Rescue workers have managed to contain a major fire in the southern French department of Bouches-du-Rhone near Marseille, which covered 90 hectares of the area, the local firefighters' service reported on Wednesday.

The fire broke out on Tuesday evening and reportedly ravaged 90 hectares of a forest near the town of Auriol.

"After struggling all night, the @Pompiers_13 [Departmental Fire and Rescue Service of Bouches-du-Rhone] managed to contain the fire of Auriol [town] which covered 90 hectares. 270 firefighters, around a hundred machines and air resources, are always on hand to avoid any risk of recurrence," the service tweeted.

It added, however, that the risks of the fire spreading are not eliminated due to "violent wind" in the area.

Dozens of residents in the area were evacuated and hosted in a city gym as a precautionary measure against the fire.

Related Topics

Fire Marseille All

Recent Stories

Two die in Killa Abdullah road mishap

4 minutes ago

National Women's Throwball C'ship in May

4 minutes ago

15 dead in southeastern Kenya road accident

4 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,883 new COVID-19 cases, 1,956 reco ..

12 minutes ago

Zahid replaces Shadab for Zimbabwe tour

16 minutes ago

Russia assures Pakistan of full support in energy, ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.