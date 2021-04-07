Massive Blaze in Southern France Under Control - Rescue Service

Rescue workers have managed to contain a major fire in the southern French department of Bouches-du-Rhone near Marseille, which covered 90 hectares of the area, the local firefighters' service reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Rescue workers have managed to contain a major fire in the southern French department of Bouches-du-Rhone near Marseille, which covered 90 hectares of the area, the local firefighters' service reported on Wednesday.

The fire broke out on Tuesday evening and reportedly ravaged 90 hectares of a forest near the town of Auriol.

"After struggling all night, the @Pompiers_13 [Departmental Fire and Rescue Service of Bouches-du-Rhone] managed to contain the fire of Auriol [town] which covered 90 hectares. 270 firefighters, around a hundred machines and air resources, are always on hand to avoid any risk of recurrence," the service tweeted.

It added, however, that the risks of the fire spreading are not eliminated due to "violent wind" in the area.

Dozens of residents in the area were evacuated and hosted in a city gym as a precautionary measure against the fire.