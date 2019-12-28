UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Massive Car Bomb Kills At Least 76 In Mogadishu

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 04:07 PM

Massive car bomb kills at least 76 in Mogadishu

A massive car bomb exploded in a busy area of the Somali capital Mogadishu on Saturday, leaving at least 76 people dead and scores injured, an ambulance official said

Mogadishu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :A massive car bomb exploded in a busy area of the Somali capital Mogadishu on Saturday, leaving at least 76 people dead and scores injured, an ambulance official said.

The blast occurred in a busy area of the city where traffic is heavy because of a security checkpoint and a tax office.

The wounded were carried on stretchers from the site, where the force of the explosion left charred and twisted remains of vehicles.

"The number of casualties we have confirmed is 76 dead and 70 wounded, it could still be higher," the director of the private Aamin Ambulance service, Abdukadir Abdirahman Haji, told AFP.

Police officer Ibrahim Mohamed described the explosion as "devastating".

- 'Dead bodies scattered' - Mogadishu's mayor Omar Mohamud Mohamed told a press conference that the exact number of dead was not yet known, but that around 90 peoploe were wounded.

"We will confirm the exact number of the number of the dead later but it is not going to be small, most of the dead were innocent university students and other civilians," he said.

"This was a devastating incident because there were many people including students in buses who were passing by the area when the blast occurred," said another witness Muhibo Ahmed.

Sakariye Abdukadir, who was near the area when the car bomb detonated, said the blast "destroyed several of my car windows".

"All I could see was scattered dead bodies... amid the blast and some of them burned beyond recognition."No group has yet claimed the attack.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Vehicles Car Traffic Mogadishu SITE All From

Recent Stories

Cricket: South Africa v England scores

10 minutes ago

Preliminary Tests of Russia's S-500 Air Defense Sy ..

10 minutes ago

Russian Military to Sign 3-Year Contract for Manuf ..

10 minutes ago

Details of 14,730 ineligible BISP beneficiaries to ..

10 minutes ago

Russian Military Spent Over $24Bln in 2019 to Fulf ..

10 minutes ago

Laborer, taxi driver gunned down by dacoits in Fa ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.