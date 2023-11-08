Open Menu

Massive Destruction Of Gaza Housing A War Crime: UN Expert

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2023 | 06:25 PM

Israel's widespread and systematic bombardment of housing and civilian infrastructure in Gaza is a war crime, as are the indiscriminate Hamas rocket attacks that hit Israeli dwellings, an independent UN expert said Wednesday

A month of Israeli strikes on targets within the Gaza Strip have destroyed or damaged 45 percent of all housing units in the Palestinian territory, Balakrishnan Rajagopal said, warning the destruction comes at a "tremendous cost to human life".

The UN special rapporteur on the right to adequate housing stressed that systematic or widespread bombardment of housing, civilian objects and infrastructure are strictly prohibited under international law.

"Carrying out hostilities with the knowledge that they will systematically destroy and damage civilian housing and infrastructure, rendering an entire city -- such as Gaza City -- uninhabitable for civilians is a war crime," he said.

When such acts are "directed against a civilian population, they also amount to crimes against humanity", he said.

Rajagopal stressed that civilian housing in Israel was also not a military object, warning that Hamas's continuing indiscriminate launching of rockets from Gaza and elsewhere also constituted "a war crime".

Israel launched its massive bombardment campaign in the Gaza Strip after Hamas staged an unprecedented attack on October 7, killing more than 1,400 people and taking more than 240 hostages, according to Israeli officials.

According to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza, Israel's bombardment has killed more than 10,500 people, most of them women and children.

Nearly 2,500 others, more than half of them children, have been reported missing and are most likely trapped under the rubble.

