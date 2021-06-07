Massive Fire At Chemical Factory in Western India Kills 15 People - Local Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) A massive fire at a chemical factory in Pune, the second-largest city in India's western Maharashtra state, killed 15 people on Monday, local authorities told Sputnik.

"A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Pune in the western Indian state of Maharashtra.

15 people died in this incident," the authorities said.

Several teams of firefighters have been deployed to respond to the fire at the factory that used to manufacture hand sanitizers.