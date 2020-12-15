CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) A large fire that broke out at a depot in the port of the Egyptian city of Alexandria on the Mediterranean coast was extinguished more than six hours later, and an investigation into the incident began, al-Masry al-Youm reported.

A massive fire broke out on Monday afternoon in the port, part of a five-story building that was used as a customs warehouse collapsed.

Emergency services managed to localize the fire at the depot in Alexandria and put it out in six hours, the publication said.

About 16 fire brigades took part in the effort to extinguish the fire. No one has been reported injured.