UrduPoint.com

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Chemical Plant In US State Of New Jersey - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Plant in US State of New Jersey - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) A massive eight-alarm fire broke out at a chemical plant in the city of Passaic in the US state of New Jersey, local media reported on Saturday.

The fire started at 8:30 p.m. (01:30 GMT) at a three-story building of the chemical warehouse on Canal Street and spread to a nearby chlorine plant, CBS New York said.

According to the media, 100,000 Pounds of chlorine are currently burning. Main issue with the fire is a strong wind.

Passaic Mayor Hector Lora reportedly warned all residents living in the region and urged them to close windows in their homes.

"To all residents in the immediate area, please close your windows as our firefighters are desperately working to get this fire under control," he said, as quoted by the media.

According to the mayor, the authorities will not be able to establish the cause until the fire is put out.

No injuries have been reported yet, the mayor wrote on his Facebook page.

Related Topics

Fire Facebook New York Media All P

Recent Stories

OPPO collaborates with The Colony to promote perfo ..

OPPO collaborates with The Colony to promote performative arts in Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th January 2022

2 hours ago
 Iceland Ready to Receive Another Group of 35-70 Af ..

Iceland Ready to Receive Another Group of 35-70 Afghan Refugees - Government

11 hours ago
 Deployment of CSTO Peacekeepers to Kazakhstan Time ..

Deployment of CSTO Peacekeepers to Kazakhstan Timely - CSTO Chief

11 hours ago
 UN Food Agency About to Halt Assistance to Norther ..

UN Food Agency About to Halt Assistance to Northern Ethiopia Due to Heavy Fighti ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.