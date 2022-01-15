Massive Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Plant in US State of New Jersey - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) A massive eight-alarm fire broke out at a chemical plant in the city of Passaic in the US state of New Jersey, local media reported on Saturday.

The fire started at 8:30 p.m. (01:30 GMT) at a three-story building of the chemical warehouse on Canal Street and spread to a nearby chlorine plant, CBS New York said.

According to the media, 100,000 Pounds of chlorine are currently burning. Main issue with the fire is a strong wind.

Passaic Mayor Hector Lora reportedly warned all residents living in the region and urged them to close windows in their homes.

"To all residents in the immediate area, please close your windows as our firefighters are desperately working to get this fire under control," he said, as quoted by the media.

According to the mayor, the authorities will not be able to establish the cause until the fire is put out.

No injuries have been reported yet, the mayor wrote on his Facebook page.