Massive Fire Breaks Out At Market In Industrial Zone Of UAE's Ajman Emirate - Reports
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 12:30 AM
A massive fire broke out on Wednesday at a market in the industrial area of Ajman in the United Arab Emirates, media reported
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) A massive fire broke out on Wednesday at a market in the industrial area of Ajman in the United Arab Emirates, media reported.
According to The National, the blaze has erupted at the Iranian market at about 06:30 p.m.
local time (14:30 GMT). The area has been closed for several months as part of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Firefighters are currently trying to extinguish the fire while a nearby medical facility has been evacuated, the publication said. No reports about casualties gave been received so far.