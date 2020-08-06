A massive fire broke out on Wednesday at a market in the industrial area of Ajman in the United Arab Emirates, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) A massive fire broke out on Wednesday at a market in the industrial area of Ajman in the United Arab Emirates, media reported.

According to The National, the blaze has erupted at the Iranian market at about 06:30 p.m.

local time (14:30 GMT). The area has been closed for several months as part of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Firefighters are currently trying to extinguish the fire while a nearby medical facility has been evacuated, the publication said. No reports about casualties gave been received so far.