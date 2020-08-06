UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Market In Industrial Zone Of UAE's Ajman Emirate - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 12:30 AM

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Market in Industrial Zone of UAE's Ajman Emirate - Reports

A massive fire broke out on Wednesday at a market in the industrial area of Ajman in the United Arab Emirates, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) A massive fire broke out on Wednesday at a market in the industrial area of Ajman in the United Arab Emirates, media reported.

According to The National, the blaze has erupted at the Iranian market at about 06:30 p.m.

local time (14:30 GMT). The area has been closed for several months as part of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Firefighters are currently trying to extinguish the fire while a nearby medical facility has been evacuated, the publication said. No reports about casualties gave been received so far.

Related Topics

Fire Ajman United Arab Emirates Market Media P

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Albanian P ..

21 minutes ago

Ministry of Health hosts world’s first Phase III ..

1 hour ago

Massive Fire in UAE Market Taken Under Control, No ..

6 minutes ago

MoHAP exempts volunteers of the COVID-19 inactivat ..

1 hour ago

US' Pressure on TikTok, Chinese Tech Firms Underst ..

6 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 43,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.