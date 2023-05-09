(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) Massive fire has broken out at a power plant west of the Iranian city of Isfahan, local media reported on Tuesday.

"This extraordinarily large fire has been reported (to us); almost all heavy firefighting vehicles have been directed to the scene," the local fire emergency service was quoted by Iranian YJC news agency as saying.

About 80% of the fire was already extinguished, according to the report.

There has been no information regarding potential victims as of yet.