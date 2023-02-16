Massive Fire Breaks Out Near Kissimmee, Florida Nursery - County

Firefighters are working to put out a massive fire extending over five acres behind a nursery in Kissimmee, Florida that broke out overnight, county authorities said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Firefighters are working to put out a massive fire extending over five acres behind a nursery in Kissimmee, Florida that broke out overnight, county authorities said on Thursday.

"We've slowed the forward progress of that fire but due to the area that it's consuming and the product, it's just given us a lot of challenges," Deputy Chief Jon Haskett of Osceola County Fire said at a press briefing.

He noted that thousands of empty plastic pots stacked on pallets are engulfed in the blaze behind Nursery Supplies on 2050 Avenue A.

Haskett said about 75 firefighters with Orange County, Osceola County, and Kissimmee are working to put the fire out with water and foam, and hazmat teams of Orange County and Osceola County are monitoring the downrange air from the fire. There are currently no indications that an evacuation is necessary.

There have been no civilian or firefighter injuries so far, Haskett added. It is unclear what the cause of the fire is.