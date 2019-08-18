UrduPoint.com
Massive Fire Completely Destroys Market Near Paris - Authorities

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 39 seconds ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2019) A massive fire ravaged Henri-Barbusse market in Levallois-Perret commune in Paris suburbs on Sunday night, the commune's first deputy mayor, Isabelle Balkany, said.

"A very strong fire at Henri-Barbusse market next to Gabriel-Peri sports center and a social housing building.

More than 160 firefighters deployed, no injuries, residents welcomed at the [nearby] Pavillon des Fetes [building]," she tweeted, adding that the market was "completely" burned down.

She thanked the firefighters for their efforts and work to battle the flames.

The Paris Fire Brigade tweeted that the area of the market was some 5,380 yards, and the whole site was in flames and smoke. It took three hours to extinguish the blaze.

Some 90 people were evacuated from the nearby areas, according to local media.

