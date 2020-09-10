A massive fire erupted on Thursday at Port of Beirut, little more than a month after a deadly blast rocked the port of the Lebanese capital, LBCI local TV channel reported

The exact reasons behind the fire are still unidentified.

Civil defense teams are extinguishing the fire and people are evacuated from the site.

Citizens have circulated videos about the fire over WhatsApp while expressing their concerns about the smoke resulting from the fire and reasons behind it.

Beirut's port witnessed two huge explosions on Aug. 4, destroying a big part of the city while killing around 190 people and wounding at least 6,000 others.