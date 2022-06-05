UrduPoint.com

Massive Fire In Bagladeshi Chattogram Leaves 40 Dead, Over 450 Wounded - Police

Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Massive Fire in Bagladeshi Chattogram Leaves 40 Dead, Over 450 Wounded - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2022) A massive fire at a container depot in the southeastern Bangladeshi city of Chattogram killed at least 40 people and injured over 450 others, the police said on Sunday.

"So far 40 dead bodies reached the morgue here," a police officer told reporters, as quoted by the Indian Express Limited media outlet.

On Saturday night, a fire broke out at around 9:00 p.m. (15:00 GMT) at the container depot in Chattogram's district of Sitakund Upazila.

