Massive Fire In Military Ammunition Depot In Chad's Capital
Faizan Hashmi Published June 19, 2024 | 11:10 AM
N'Djamena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) A massive fire erupted late Tuesday at a huge military ammunitions depot in Chad's capital N'Djamena, said Foreign Minister Abderaman Koulamallah.
Blasts from the depot in the capital's Goudji area near the airport were heard miles away, AFP journalists said, adding that weapons went off into the sky at regular intervals and detonated, turning it red and black.
Koulamallah, who is also the government spokesman, said on Facebook that there were "huge explosions" at the site and urged the population to keep calm.
"The biggest ammunition depot in N'Djamena has caught fire," a senior army official told AFP.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
More Stories From World
-
Air pollution accounted for 8.1 million deaths worldwide in 2021, UNICEF-backed report20 minutes ago
-
Oilers down Panthers to keep Stanley Cup dream alive2 hours ago
-
Putin, Kim attend ceremony in Pyongyang: Russian media2 hours ago
-
Illegal gold mining eats into Peruvian Amazon2 hours ago
-
On thin ice: Greenland's last Inuit polar bear hunters2 hours ago
-
Baseball legend Willie Mays dead at 93: family2 hours ago
-
South Africa's Ramaphosa to be sworn in as president2 hours ago
-
Ruiz ready to play starring role again for Spain against Italy2 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks open higher2 hours ago
-
Kenya scraps most new tax hikes amid protest clashes2 hours ago
-
Southgate faces Foden dilemma ahead of England's Euro clash with Danes2 hours ago
-
Murray wins Queen's opener in 1,000th match of career, Alcaraz advances2 hours ago