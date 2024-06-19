Open Menu

Massive Fire In Military Ammunition Depot In Chad's Capital

Faizan Hashmi Published June 19, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Massive fire in military ammunition depot in Chad's capital

N'Djamena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) A massive fire erupted late Tuesday at a huge military ammunitions depot in Chad's capital N'Djamena, said Foreign Minister Abderaman Koulamallah.

Blasts from the depot in the capital's Goudji area near the airport were heard miles away, AFP journalists said, adding that weapons went off into the sky at regular intervals and detonated, turning it red and black.

Koulamallah, who is also the government spokesman, said on Facebook that there were "huge explosions" at the site and urged the population to keep calm.

"The biggest ammunition depot in N'Djamena has caught fire," a senior army official told AFP.

