(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The fire raging in South Africa's Cape Town for the fourth consecutive day has now been contained and only isolated fire spots persist in the Deer Park area, City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse told Sputnik on Wednesday

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The fire raging in South Africa's Cape Town for the fourth consecutive day has now been contained and only isolated fire spots persist in the Deer Park area, City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse told Sputnik on Wednesday.

A massive fire broke out on mountain slopes on Sunday morning and subsequently engulfed the area covering the Rhodes Memorial and the University of Cape Town. On Monday, a Sputnik correspondent reported that one person had been arrested in connection with the conflagration.

"As we enter day four of the Rhodes Memorial incident, the fire has now been contained with only sporadic flare-ups in the Deer Park area, which pose no threat," Carelse said.

The official added that they started to downscale resources yesterday evening, leaving only a few fire crews to monitor the situation around the university, as well as the Philip Kgosana Drive and Deer Park areas.

The monitoring operations will continue throughout the week, Carelse said.