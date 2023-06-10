Massive Fire in Suburbs of Paris Contained Several Hours Later - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) French firefighters managed to contain a massive fire which broke out at warehouses in the commune of Bobigny near Paris on Friday night a few hours later, French media has reported.

The fire has been brought under control on Saturday morning, but firefighters are still on site, the BFMTV broadcaster said.

The 20 minutes newspaper reported that around 200 firefighter were deployed at the warehouses in Bobigny to extinguish the fire. The authorities of the Seine-Saint-Denis department urged residents to close their windows as a precautionary measure.

The fire was so strong that the smoke from it was seen in Paris, according to the actu.fr news outlet.