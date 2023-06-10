UrduPoint.com

Massive Fire In Suburbs Of Paris Contained Several Hours Later - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Massive Fire in Suburbs of Paris Contained Several Hours Later - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) French firefighters managed to contain a massive fire which broke out at warehouses in the commune of Bobigny near Paris on Friday night a few hours later, French media has reported.

The fire has been brought under control on Saturday morning, but firefighters are still on site, the BFMTV broadcaster said.

The 20 minutes newspaper reported that around 200 firefighter were deployed at the warehouses in Bobigny to extinguish the fire. The authorities of the Seine-Saint-Denis department urged residents to close their windows as a precautionary measure.

The fire was so strong that the smoke from it was seen in Paris, according to the actu.fr news outlet.

Related Topics

Fire Paris SITE Media From

Recent Stories

PTI chief to be interrogated on May 9 incidents, c ..

PTI chief to be interrogated on May 9 incidents, claims Khawaja Asif

11 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Portugal on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Portugal on National Day

12 minutes ago
 Severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy intensifying, moves ..

Severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy intensifying, moves northward in Arabian sea

26 minutes ago
 UAE convenes first signature event of its UN Secur ..

UAE convenes first signature event of its UN Security Council presidency on coop ..

27 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador meets Norwegian Minister of Trade a ..

UAE Ambassador meets Norwegian Minister of Trade and Industry

27 minutes ago
 2nd Bike Abu Dhabi Gran Fondo race to take place i ..

2nd Bike Abu Dhabi Gran Fondo race to take place in November

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.