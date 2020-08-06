Massive Fire in UAE Market Taken Under Control, No Casualties - Reports

Civil defense servicemen took control of a massive fire that broke out on Wednesday in a market in the emirate of Ajman in the northeast of the United Arab Emirates, media reported

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Civil defense servicemen took control of a massive fire that broke out on Wednesday in a market in the emirate of Ajman in the northeast of the United Arab Emirates, media reported.

According to The National, Ajman Civil Defence took the fire under control at about 9 p.

m. (17:00 GMT). Crews from Dubai, Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain were assisting local emergencies services, it said.

There were no casualties, Emarat Al Youm newspaper reported.