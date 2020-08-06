Massive Fire In UAE Market Taken Under Control, No Casualties - Reports
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 12:30 AM
DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Civil defense servicemen took control of a massive fire that broke out on Wednesday in a market in the emirate of Ajman in the northeast of the United Arab Emirates, media reported.
According to The National, Ajman Civil Defence took the fire under control at about 9 p.
m. (17:00 GMT). Crews from Dubai, Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain were assisting local emergencies services, it said.
There were no casualties, Emarat Al Youm newspaper reported.