Massive Fire South Of St. Petersburg Inflicts No Casualties So Far- Emergency Services

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 09:41 AM

SAINT PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) The massive fire in the St. Petersburg area has inflicted no casualties, Alexei Anikin, the head of the local emergency authorities, said on Tuesday.

The fire started at around 02:13 local time( on Tuesday at a large storage facility located in an industrial zone along the Moscow highway, south of St.

Petersburg and managed to spread over 12,000 square meters (almost 130,000 square feet).

"Currently, 220 personnel and 49 units of equipment are dealing with the fire. There are no dead or injured. The work is ongoing," Anikin told journalists.

He added that to put out the fire there had been created nine fire-fighting sites.

