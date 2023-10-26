Massive manhunt for gunman after 18 killed in US

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lewiston, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Police in the US state of Maine waged a major manhunt Thursday for a gunman who killed 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar in the deadliest mass shooting this year in America.

The rampage in the small northeastern town of Lewiston also left 13 people wounded, three of them in critical condition, with a wide area under lockdown as schools were closed, roadblocks erected and residents ordered to stay indoors.

Governor Janet Mills said the suspect was "considered armed and dangerous, and police advise that Maine people should not approach him under any circumstances."

"This attack strikes at the very heart of who we are and the values we hold dear," Mills told a press conference.

"This is a dark day for Maine."

Police named the suspect as Robert Card -- seen in surveillance footage pointing a semi-automatic rifle with an extended clip as he walked into the bowling alley in Lewiston.

news outlets broadcast footage of people fleeing in terror from the venue after the shooting started on Wednesday evening.

One survivor told television reporters that he was 15 feet (5 meters) from the gunman when he opened fire. He thought at first it was a balloon popping.