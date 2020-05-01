UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Massive Ozone Hole Over Arctic Closed For Reasons Unrelated To Coronavirus - UN Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 07:57 PM

Massive Ozone Hole Over Arctic Closed for Reasons Unrelated to Coronavirus - UN Agency

An unprecedentedly large ozone hole over the Arctic has healed, and scientists believe that coronavirus lockdowns and lower pollution have nothing to do with it, the UN World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Friday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) An unprecedentedly large ozone hole over the Arctic has healed, and scientists believe that coronavirus lockdowns and lower pollution have nothing to do with it, the UN World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Friday.

"The ozone hole closed in April with an increase in stratospheric temperatures which culminated in an influx of ozone-rich air from the lower atmosphere," the UN WMO said in a press release.

UN WMO spokeswoman Clare Nullis said during a briefing in Geneva that the hole's closure was not related to lower pollution levels during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

At the same time, depletion of the ozone layer, the shield that protects Earth from ultraviolet radiation "reached an unprecedented level over large parts of the Arctic this spring."

Scientists attribute it to the continuing presence of ozone-depleting substances in the atmosphere and a very cold winter in the stratosphere, the UN WMO also said in its press release.

Related Topics

World United Nations Clare Geneva Same April From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AJK's economic revival atop the State Government's ..

4 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad visits vegetable ma ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister fulfills promise of job to special ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister condemns killing of DSP Shangla

4 minutes ago

Indian involved in bloodbath of innocent Kashmiris ..

12 minutes ago

Number of Coronavirus Cases in Latvia Up by 12, De ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.