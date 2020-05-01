Massive Ozone Hole Over Arctic Closed for Reasons Unrelated to Coronavirus - UN Agency

(@FahadShabbir)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) An unprecedentedly large ozone hole over the Arctic has healed, and scientists believe that coronavirus lockdowns and lower pollution have nothing to do with it, the UN World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Friday.

"The ozone hole closed in April with an increase in stratospheric temperatures which culminated in an influx of ozone-rich air from the lower atmosphere," the UN WMO said in a press release.

UN WMO spokeswoman Clare Nullis said during a briefing in Geneva that the hole's closure was not related to lower pollution levels during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

At the same time, depletion of the ozone layer, the shield that protects Earth from ultraviolet radiation "reached an unprecedented level over large parts of the Arctic this spring."

Scientists attribute it to the continuing presence of ozone-depleting substances in the atmosphere and a very cold winter in the stratosphere, the UN WMO also said in its press release.