Massive Protests Sweep Catalonia After Sentencing Of Leaders

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 06:20 PM

Massive Protests Sweep Catalonia After Sentencing of Leaders

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Protest rallies erupted in Catalonia after the Spanish Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan leaders to lengthy sentences for organizing an unsanctioned independence referendum in 2017.

Demonstrators blocked parts of Barcelona's main highway Avinguda Diagonal as well as a number of other central streets.

Various pro-independence organizations have called citizens to take to the streets via social media. Assamblea Nacional and Omnium Cultural, two organizations at the center of the 2017 referendum whose leaders are already behind bars for lengthy terms, organized spontaneous rallies outside their central offices in Barcelona.

The Spanish Supreme Court ruled on cases of 12 politicians who were involved in organizing the referendum which Madrid called illegal to terms ranging from nine to 13 years. Shortly thereafter, an arrest warrant was issued for former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont who now lives in exile in Belgium.

Former Catalan vice president and leader of the Republican Left of Catalonia party, Oriol Junqueras, was given the longest prison sentence of 13 years.

A general strike in five Catalan cities has been called on Friday. 

