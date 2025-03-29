Open Menu

Massive Quake Kills More Than 150 In Myanmar, Thailand

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2025 | 12:20 AM

Naypyidaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) A huge earthquake hit Myanmar and Thailand on Friday, killing more than 150 people and injuring hundreds, with dozens trapped in collapsed buildings and the death toll expected to rise.

The shallow 7.7-magnitude tremor hit northwest of the city of Sagaing in central Myanmar in the early afternoon, and was followed minutes later by a 6.4-magnitude aftershock.

The quake flattened buildings, downed bridges, and cracked roads across swathes of Myanmar, and even demolished a 30-storey skyscraper under construction hundreds of kilometres (miles) away in Bangkok.

While the full extent of the catastrophe is yet to emerge, the leader of isolated Myanmar, in the grip of a civil war, issued a rare plea for international aid.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing said 144 people had been killed, with 732 confirmed injured, but warned the toll was "likely to rise".

Eight deaths have been confirmed so far in Thailand, with more expected.

"I would like to invite any country, any organisation, or anyone in Myanmar to come and help. Thank you," he said in a televised speech, after visiting a hospital in the capital Naypyidaw.

He urged massive relief efforts in the wake of the disaster and said he had "opened all ways for foreign aid".

US President Donald Trump said Washington would be offering assistance.

- 'Mass casualty area ' -

Four years of civil war sparked by the military seizing power have ravaged Myanmar's infrastructure and healthcare system, leaving it ill-equipped to respond to such a disaster.

Power is down in parts of Myanmar's biggest city Yangon, the local utility said.

The country declared a state of emergency across the six worst-affected regions after the quake.

Hundreds of casualties arrived at a major hospital in Naypyidaw, where the emergency department entrance had collapsed on a car.

Medics treated the wounded outside the hospital, the same one visited by the junta chief. One official described it as a "mass casualty area".

"I haven't seen (something) like this before. We are trying to handle the situation. I'm so exhausted now," a doctor told AFP.

Mandalay, Myanmar's second largest city, appeared to have been badly hit. AFP photos from the city showed multiple buildings in ruins.

A resident reached by phone told AFP that a hospital and a hotel had been destroyed, and said the city was badly lacking in rescue personnel.

The main road bridge linking Mandalay and Sagaing was down, the city's university and historic palace wall have collapsed, and telecoms have been affected, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said.

