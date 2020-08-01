UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Massive Rally Against COVID-19 Measures Ends In Berlin After Police Interference

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 09:50 PM

Massive Rally Against COVID-19 Measures Ends in Berlin After Police Interference

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2020) A massive demonstration against coronavirus restrictions in Berlin has ended after police interfered, a Sputnik correspondent said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, police told Sputnik that there were approximately 20,000 demonstrators and that interference was possible as the participants refused to follow the necessary health precautions. The event was organized by Stuttgart's Querdenken 711 initiative group to celebrate what they believe is the end of the pandemic, with one organizer billing it as "the day of freedom." It was originally planned only for 1,000 people.

At about 5:20 p.m. local time (15:20 GMT), the organizers announced that police had required them to finish the event and clear the June 17 Street by 6:30 p.m. (16:30 GMT). The protesters responded with a disapproving murmur and slogans like "We are staying here," "We are the people," and others. Some were sitting on the pavement, urging everyone else to stay put until a large group began moving away at 5:40 p.m. (15:40 GMT).

As of now, only small groups of protesters, many of whom came from other regions, are remaining at the scene.

Related Topics

Police Stuttgart Berlin June Event From Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Operation of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant breakthr ..

8 minutes ago

Russian media highlights startup of UAE&#039;s Bar ..

53 minutes ago

Successful startup of Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear En ..

1 hour ago

Successful operation of Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts 43,268 additional COVID-1 ..

3 hours ago

Egyptian President congratulates Mohamed bin Zayed ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.