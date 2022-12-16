UrduPoint.com

Massive Rally For Better Life Conditions Will Take Place In Belgium On Friday

Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Massive Rally for Better Life Conditions Will Take Place in Belgium on Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) Tens of thousands are expected to rally in Brussels and other Belgian cities on Friday to demand better purchasing power and measures by the government to alleviate the cost of living crisis.

The demonstration, initiated by trade unions, is scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. local time (09:00 GMT) from the Brussels-North railroad station.

Although this action is not an official strike, organizers said participants might also choose to strike, which means likely disruptions of transport, postal, garbage collection and other services for residents.

At the Brussels Airport, at least half of the scheduled 400 flights are expected to be canceled, while passengers are advised to limit their travel to hand luggage due to possible interruptions in the luggage service.

Work disruptions are not expected in schools and hospitals, but it is quite possible that some employees may temporarily stop their work, especially in the provinces of Namur and Walloon Brabant.

