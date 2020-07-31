UrduPoint.com
Massive Rally In Support Of Opposition President Candidate Ends Without Incidents In Minsk

Fri 31st July 2020 | 03:30 AM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) A massive rally of supporters of Belarusian opposition presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has come to an end in Minsk, with no major incident having been registered during the demonstration, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The rally, which was held on late Thursday, became the first massive opposition demonstration in Belarus after security measures had been boosted in the country in the wake of detention of 33 Russian citizens allegedly belonging to what Minsk called "private military company Wagner." Minsk is accusing the detainees of destabilizing the situation in the country, while Moscow has refuted the allegations.

Despite the boosted security measures, Tikhanovskaya told reporters that she would continue to hold demonstrations. The Thursday rally became the biggest one during this presidential campaign with some 63,000 people having attended it, according to the Vesna human rights watchdog.

Along with Tikhanovskaya, two former presidential hopefuls - banker Viktor Babariko and founder of Belarus Hi-Tech Park Valery Tsepkalo - who have been banned from running, addressed to participants of the rally.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya is a spouse of a popular Belorussian videoblogger Sergei Tikhanovsky, who is currently in custody over criminal charges. Sergei Tikhanovsky originally planned to put forward his candidacy but failed to register an initiative group. He was then succeeded by his wife, who managed to unite supporters of many opposition figures to challenge incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko's plans to run for the sixth consecutive term atop 26 years of previous presidential service.

The presidential election in Belarus is scheduled for August 9.

