'Massive' Russian Air Attack Kills At Least Four In Ukraine
Published February 07, 2024
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Russia fired dozens of missiles and drones at Ukraine on Wednesday in a "massive" early morning attack that killed at least four and injured more than a dozen, officials in Kyiv said.
Russian strikes on the capital Kyiv killed three people, local authorities said, as images showed a large fire billowing in the top floors of a high-rise residential building.
"Another massive attack against our country. Six regions were under enemy attack," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a post on social media.
Attacks were also recorded in the northeast and south of the country as well as in the western Lviv region, hundreds of kilometres from the frontlines.
Three people were killed in Kyiv, while one person was killed in the southern Mykolaiv region, officials said.
"The enemy carried out several strikes on the territory of Ukraine, using various means of air attack -- strike UAVs, cruise, ballistic and anti-aircraft guided missiles," commander-in-chief Valery Zaluzhny said.
He said Russia fired a total 20 drones and 44 missiles in the morning attack.
Ukraine's air force shot down 15 of the drones and 29 of the missiles, he added.
At least 16 were injured in Kyiv, the city administration said, with other officials warning the toll could rise.
A hit to an 18-storey residential building in Kyiv's southern Golosiivskyi district triggered a fire on the top floors, with dark smoke seen billowing from its blown-out windows.
Some 52 people were evacuated from the building, the Kyiv city administration said.
An AFP journalist saw 13 ambulances and nine fire engines at the site, and firefighters inside the building attempting to put out the blaze.
"There are probably dead people under the rubble," Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said.
