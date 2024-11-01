Massive Shootout In France Wounds Five: Minister
Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) A massive shootout linked to drug trafficking has left a teenager and four others seriously wounded in western France, Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said Friday, in the latest such gunfight to injure children.
The shootout erupted in front of a restaurant overnight in the western city of Poitiers, Retailleau told BFMTV/RMC radio.
"What started as a shooting at a restaurant ended up in a fight between rival gangs that involved several hundred people", Retailleau said.
The 15-year-old boy wounded was between life and death, he said.
The minister warned that the country was at a "tipping point" when it came to drug trafficking violence, saying that he was planning to travel later in the day to the northwestern city of Rennes, where a five-year-old child was also between life and death after being shot on Saturday in another fire exchange related to drug trafficking.
