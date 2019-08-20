Massive Wildfire on Gran Canaria Island 'Dying Down, Loses Potential' - President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Canary Islands President Angel Victor Torres said on Tuesday that the wildfire on Gran Canaria, the second most populous island of the Canary archipelago off the Atlantic coast of Africa, has begun to die down.

The fire in Gran Canaria broke out in early August. It has affected more than 25,000 acres of land and caused the evacuation of approximately 9,000 people as of Tuesday.

"Good news about the Gran Canaria island fire. As I visited the [fire-affected] areas last night, the specialists informed me that the fire is dying down and ... loses potential," Torres posted on Twitter.

Hundreds of military personnel and firefighters were deployed to fight the wildfire. Earlier in August, the local authorities detained a 55-year-old man who was suspected of sparking the fire while using a welding machine.