MasterCard, Visa Clients in US, UK, Germany Run Into Payment Issues

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Customers of visa and MasterCard credit firms in the United States, the United Kingdom and Germany have been having trouble using their cards on Tuesday, according to a monitoring website.

Both rival companies were hit at around 19:00 GMT, data published by the Downdetector website suggested.

Most clients complained about not being unable to complete their payments. Problems using ATMs and making transactions via websites were also reported by frustrated customers.