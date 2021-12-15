A mastermind behind the murder of Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, a Georgian citizen of Chechen descent, is not yet established, a spokesperson of the German Prosecutor General's Office said on Wednesday

Earlier in the day, the Berlin high court found Russian citizen Vadim Sokolov (Krasikov) guilty of the murder of Khangoshvili and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

"I will give a short statement on behalf of the Prosecutor General's Office. The Second Criminal Chamber of the High Court (Berlin) fully confirmed the prosecution's charge of murder.

On August 23, 2019, the defendant in the Kleiner Tiergarten (park) in Berlin killed a citizen of Georgia, he shot him. This happened by order of the state. A specific mastermind has not been established," the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, defense lawyer Robert Unger said that Sokolov did not yet make a decision on appealing the verdict.

A representative of the Berlin court did not rule out Sokolov's extradition to Russia.