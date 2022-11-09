UrduPoint.com

Masterminds Of Riots In Iran Trained In Eight Adversary Countries - Reports

Sumaira FH Published November 09, 2022

Masterminds of Riots in Iran Trained in Eight Adversary Countries - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) People, who organized protests in Iran, were trained in eight countries adversary to Tehran, the Iranian minister of interior, Ahmad Vahidi, said on Wednesday, media reported.

On September 16, a series of protests against the current political regime of Iran broke out throughout the country. Riots were ignited by the reports of the death of a 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested by morality police for wearing a hijab improperly. According to the internet posts, she was beaten to death by officers. Government officials have denied all allegations, stating that Amini suffered a heart attack.

"People, who were in the center of the action during the recent disturbances, are members of different groups. Some of them were trained in eight countries adversary to Iran," Vahidi was quoted by the Fars news agency as saying.

According to the media, some young people joined the riots due to internet and social media, where states adversary to Iran were trying to present riots as an ethnic conflict.

"Enemy did their best. All were involved in the recent protests - from the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran to the Komala (Party of Iranian Kurdistan) - to defeat Iran with the help of maximum pressure," Vahidi added, the media reported.

The protest are mainly taking place in the provinces of Gilan, Khuzestan, Sistan and Baluchestan, Tehran and Kurdistan. The Iranian authorities accuse the US and other Western countries of supporting the riots and calling for the overthrow of the government. Rioters systematically attack the state security forces, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

