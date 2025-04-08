Open Menu

Masters Halts Practice For The Day And Evacuates Spectators

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2025 | 01:00 AM

Masters halts practice for the day and evacuates spectators

Augusta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Monday's opening practice round for the 89th Masters golf tournament was suspended for the day by Augusta National Golf Club after spectators were evacuated from the course due to inclement weather.

The suspension came at 11:25 a.m. local time with a dozen players on the course and about as many others on the driving range or chipping and putting practice areas.

Shortly before 3 p.m., officials announced the course would not reopen on Monday, with ticket holders being sent refunds in May and assured the chance to buy practice round tickets for 2026.

"We are disappointed our patrons could not fully enjoy today's practice round, but the safety of everyone at Augusta National is our highest priority and was the determining factor in the decision to cancel," Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said.

"We look forward to welcoming back our Monday patrons next year as well as celebrating a wonderful 89th Masters tournament ahead of us this week."

